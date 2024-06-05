MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 56,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.