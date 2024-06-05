MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE CMU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 59,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
