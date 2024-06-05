MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

