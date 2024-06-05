MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 360,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.