MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,587,000 after acquiring an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,340,000 after acquiring an additional 139,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 985,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.