MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 5.7% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,656.00 and last traded at $1,610.99. Approximately 619,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,952,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,524.49.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,439.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,004.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.94 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,364 shares of company stock valued at $78,474,756. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

