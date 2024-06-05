Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.90. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

