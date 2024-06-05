Millennium Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

[Telegram](https://t.me/mstokensto)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/ReGqTY7kMd)[Medium](https://mstokensto.medium.com/)”

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

