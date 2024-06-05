Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 205.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 3,348,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $505.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

