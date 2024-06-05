Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 3,294,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,231. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

