Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.30. Montana Technologies shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,380 shares changing hands.

Montana Technologies Stock Down 17.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

