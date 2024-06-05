Morgan Stanley Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $21.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

