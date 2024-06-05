Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

