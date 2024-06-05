Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 97 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $300,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

