Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

ADI stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.68. 4,014,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,431. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

