Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

