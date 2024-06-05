Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after acquiring an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,658,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after acquiring an additional 883,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after acquiring an additional 742,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 1,247,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,443. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

