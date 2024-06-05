Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:K traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. 1,899,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,524,118 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

