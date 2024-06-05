Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.1 %

ODFL stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.70. 1,571,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,686. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.