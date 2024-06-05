Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62. 561,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,965,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

