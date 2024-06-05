Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62. 561,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,965,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
