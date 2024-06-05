Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $451.60

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $451.60 and last traded at $450.76, with a volume of 45846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

