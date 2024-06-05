Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Myers Industries worth $29,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 233,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,563. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $593.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

