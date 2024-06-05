Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nathan’s Famous worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NATH traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 2,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

