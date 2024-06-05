National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.74

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$118.74 and last traded at C$118.25, with a volume of 35746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$115.17.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.