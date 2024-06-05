NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $7.66 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.66 or 0.00010776 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and $264.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,182,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,557,522 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,088,788 with 1,082,387,430 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.55767224 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 419 active market(s) with $313,873,586.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.