NEAR Protocol Trading Down 1.2% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00010600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and $280.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,183,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,557,522 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,088,788 with 1,082,387,430 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.55767224 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 419 active market(s) with $313,873,586.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

