Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0182 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $804.45 million and approximately $96.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,977,491,167 coins and its circulating supply is 44,297,253,985 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

