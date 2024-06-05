Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

NEM traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

