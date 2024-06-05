NexGen Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,622 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,509 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NXE shares. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,293. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -731.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

