Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $58,400.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NXST traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.34. 217,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,856. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

