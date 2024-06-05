Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) were up 16.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 4,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.
About Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Next 15 Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.