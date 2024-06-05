NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. 660,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640,335. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.