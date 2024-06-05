NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 599.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $79,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 231.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 541,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 378,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 278.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 449,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 330,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 672,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

