Ninety One Group (LON:N91) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.40 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 948.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Ninety One Group

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 45,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £75,094.80 ($96,213.71). Corporate insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

