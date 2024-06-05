NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.27. 31,497,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 57,080,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.