NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.27. 31,497,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 57,080,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Down 2.3 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
