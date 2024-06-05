Northern Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VO traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $243.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

