Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,767 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 36.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,792,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after buying an additional 307,228 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 298,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,443. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

