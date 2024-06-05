Northern Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 977,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,502. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.