Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after buying an additional 2,322,679 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 1,586,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 1,476,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,610. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

