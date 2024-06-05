Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NVG opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.21.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

