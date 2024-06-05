Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 92,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

