Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,722. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.