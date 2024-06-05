Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JQC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 199,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,494. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

