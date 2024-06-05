Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
DIAX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 58,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $14.74.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.