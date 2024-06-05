Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
NYSE JGH remained flat at $12.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
