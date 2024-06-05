Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.