Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
