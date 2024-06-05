Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.417 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $335,805.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,748,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,653,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

