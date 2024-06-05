Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NMZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 33,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.87.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
