Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,659. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

