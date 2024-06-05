Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,659. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
