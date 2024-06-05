Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

